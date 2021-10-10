CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Huron calendar: What's coming up

 6 days ago

(HURON, SD) Huron is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Huron:

10/12 Olmstead Motorcycle & Gun Collection

Iroquois, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

This is an online only auction for Marlene Olmstead and her late husband Garry Olmstead of rural Iro...

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 149 Dakota Ave S sw, Huron, SD

Halloween 2021 Parties & Celebrations in Huron, South Dakota. Find Halloween events in Huron, South Dakota from Halloween parties to family friendly events. Haunted ghosts tours, spooky thrills...

VFW Bingo

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 18th St SW, Huron, SD

VFW Bingo Every Friday Night at 7 PM Huron Mall

Great Scarecrow and Decorated Pumpkin Festival

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 930 3rd St SW, Huron, SD

This annual festival features decorated scarecrows and pumpkins displayed for one weekend only. Youth, adults and organizations create humorous and traditional scarecrow themes and decorated...

Huron Public Library Board Meeting

Huron, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 521 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD

Click Here to Access the Agenda Minutes, Library, board, meeting - 10/26/2021

