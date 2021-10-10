CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

Beatrice calendar: Events coming up

 6 days ago

(BEATRICE, NE) Beatrice is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Beatrice:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj9Zw_0cMz8cWD00

Annual Holiday Showcase

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4005 N 6th St, Beatrice, NE

Going to be a great time! Over 23 vendors this year, Door Prizes, Vendor Drawings, and for every $25 you spend, get your name entered into the $200 cash drawing! Great time to get your holiday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NtlQq_0cMz8cWD00

Grand Opening Brews Burgers 'n Luau Bar

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 513 Court St, Beatrice, NE

Grand Opening for Luau Bar! Please share page and add friends for an awesome turnout! https://fb.me/e/12lSdRtsQ * Entertainment to be announced! * Relaxing Atmosphere * Prizes * Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trdfh_0cMz8cWD00

Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts Model Train Show 2021

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 205 N 4th St, Beatrice, NE

What: Beatrice Area Railroad Enthusiasts Model Train Show 2021 When: Saturday, October 24th from 10a to 4p Where: Beatrice Municipal Auditorium, 205 N. 4th Street, Beatrice, Ne The Beatrice Area...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsHdr_0cMz8cWD00

Movie Night

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 205 N 7th St, Beatrice, NE

Movie Night at First Christian Church Beatrice, 205 N 7th St, Beatrice, NE 68310, Beatrice, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsPC4_0cMz8cWD00

68453

Beatrice, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in 68453? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

