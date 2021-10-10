Selinsgrove events coming up

(SELINSGROVE, PA) Selinsgrove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Selinsgrove:

Dash & Splash 5k Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The Dash & Splash 5k is on Saturday October 16, 2021.

Keepers of the Flame Music & Arts Festival Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 205 Airport Road, Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Celebration of Life Festival - We are all Keepers of the Flame. A Tribute to Chris Ehrsam

Rudy Gelnet Music Series: Allan Combs' Soul Medicine Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 N Market St, Selinsgrove, PA

Rudy Gelnet Music Series Presents: Allan Combs' Soul Medicine! Bring a chair or your best pair of dancing shoes!

Kingdom Culture Conference Shamokin Dam, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 11 Stetler Avenue, Shamokin Dam, PA 17876

"On Earth as it is in Heaven..." This isn't just a profound prayer modeled by Jesus; it's a supernatural invite to experience it everyday

Sports Card Show Selinsgrove, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: One Susquehanna Valley Mall Dr, Selinsgrove, PA

Sports Card Show October 16, 2021 10am - 8pm Whether you are into collecting memorabilia of baseball, football, basketball, stop by center court and check out this great event.