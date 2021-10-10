Live events coming up in Milford
(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Milford area:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Supports independent film-makers and celebrates the arts in downtown Milford. See the bears!\n
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA
In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, two monsters realize things may...
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 20 Birch Tree Road, Montague, NJ 07827
Mounted Combat & Introduction to Italian Rapier- Medieval and Renaissance Swordplay & Equestrian
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA
Short Film Special Screening 4:00 PM (shown as one presentation) Exceptional work in the art of the short film. Followed by Q&As with some of the filmmakers and actors. BOJ The Movie - 2021 ...
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM
Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA
Get your Opening Night Gala ticket! $90.00 includes our feature film, virtual interview with director, Danielle Lessovitz and a cocktail hour immediately following with small plates, dessert...
