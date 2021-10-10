CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, PA

Live events coming up in Milford

Milford Digest
Milford Digest
 6 days ago

(MILFORD, PA) Live events are coming to Milford.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Milford area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ymztw_0cMz8akl00

Black Bear Film Festival

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Supports independent film-makers and celebrates the arts in downtown Milford. See the bears!\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Swcq7_0cMz8akl00

Monsters, INC.

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA

In order to power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream. However, the children are toxic to the monsters, and after a child gets through, two monsters realize things may...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MT9Sg_0cMz8akl00

Mounted Combat Workshop

Montague, NJ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 Birch Tree Road, Montague, NJ 07827

Mounted Combat & Introduction to Italian Rapier- Medieval and Renaissance Swordplay & Equestrian

Short Film Presentation

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA

Short Film Special Screening 4:00 PM (shown as one presentation) Exceptional work in the art of the short film. Followed by Q&As with some of the filmmakers and actors. BOJ The Movie - 2021 ...

Opening Night Gala

Milford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 114 E Catharine St, Milford, PA

Get your Opening Night Gala ticket! $90.00 includes our feature film, virtual interview with director, Danielle Lessovitz and a cocktail hour immediately following with small plates, dessert...

