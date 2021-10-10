CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, WY

Live events on the horizon in Evanston

Evanston News Flash
Evanston News Flash
 6 days ago

(EVANSTON, WY) Live events are coming to Evanston.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Evanston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xx6YK_0cMz8Zou00

Art Journaling Intensive Course: Introduction to Painting Portraits in Watercolor Pencil

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:15 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

This 5-week workshop starts at the beginning and provides the steps and skills needed to begin creating portraits of your loved ones using watercolor pencils. Learn to mix colors to create vibrant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CbTUh_0cMz8Zou00

T/A – Ft Bridger, WY

Fort Bridger, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: I-80 @ Bigelow Road, Fort Bridger, WY

As a special incentive, new and renewing members can sign up at the truck at the reduced price of only $35 – a savings of $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYjg8_0cMz8Zou00

Medicare Open House/Seminar

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1601 Harrison Dr, Evanston, WY

Register for this Medicare Seminar to get your questions about Medicare answered by one of our licensed agents.

Introduction to Microsoft Word

Evanston, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1013 W Cheyenne Dr # A, Evanston, WY

Microsoft Word is the most widely used word processing package available for the computer. With it you can create all kinds of documents- memos, letters, reports, brochures, and even books. Basic...

