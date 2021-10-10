CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

Coming soon: Alamosa events

Alamosa Dispatch
Alamosa Dispatch
 6 days ago

(ALAMOSA, CO) Alamosa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjJKk_0cMz8YwB00

Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2389-2499 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, CO

The Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Monte Vista, CO. This Monte Vista gun show is held at Ski Hi Park and hosted by Monte Vista Rotary Club. All...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8N0V_0cMz8YwB00

D&D 5e Tournament

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 709 Main St, Alamosa, CO

D&D 5e Tournament at HobbyTown, 709 Main St, Alamosa, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eiG0_0cMz8YwB00

Safe Driving Strategies-Hands On

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Safe Driving Strategies: Hands-On (3 Season) – This interactive course utilizes member-owned vehicles and adequate parking lots or tracks to allow the student to practice various defensive driving...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDqD8_0cMz8YwB00

Mike Ippolito Live at Colorado Farm Brewery

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Alamosa, CO

Mike returns to the cozy confines of The Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa, CO for a 2 night stand October 15th & 16th. Great people, tasty beer and good, music-lovin' vibes are a staple at this...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J25DA_0cMz8YwB00

Eric Wolff Invitational

Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Country Club Dr, Monte Vista, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Eric Wolff Invitational, hosted by Sargent High School in Monte Vista CO. Starting Friday, October 15th.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monte Vista, CO
Government
City
Monte Vista, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Government
Alamosa, CO
Government
City
Alamosa, CO
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Oct 10#Monte Vista Rotary Club#Hobbytown#The Colorado Farm Brewery#Milesplits#Sargent High School
Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa Dispatch

Alamosa, CO
116
Followers
261
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alamosa Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy