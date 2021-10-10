Coming soon: Alamosa events

(ALAMOSA, CO) Alamosa is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Alamosa:

Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2389-2499 Sherman Ave, Monte Vista, CO

The Monte Vista Rotary Outdoor & Gun Show will be held on Oct 22nd – 24th, 2021 in Monte Vista, CO. This Monte Vista gun show is held at Ski Hi Park and hosted by Monte Vista Rotary Club. All...

D&D 5e Tournament Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 709 Main St, Alamosa, CO

D&D 5e Tournament at HobbyTown, 709 Main St, Alamosa, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Safe Driving Strategies-Hands On Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Safe Driving Strategies: Hands-On (3 Season) – This interactive course utilizes member-owned vehicles and adequate parking lots or tracks to allow the student to practice various defensive driving...

Mike Ippolito Live at Colorado Farm Brewery Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: Alamosa, CO

Mike returns to the cozy confines of The Colorado Farm Brewery in Alamosa, CO for a 2 night stand October 15th & 16th. Great people, tasty beer and good, music-lovin' vibes are a staple at this...

Eric Wolff Invitational Monte Vista, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 Country Club Dr, Monte Vista, CO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Eric Wolff Invitational, hosted by Sargent High School in Monte Vista CO. Starting Friday, October 15th.