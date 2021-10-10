Elkins events calendar

(ELKINS, WV) Live events are lining up on the Elkins calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elkins:

Tribute to Musical Legends Dinner & Show @ Gandy Dancer Dinner Theatre Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 359 Beverly Pike, Elkins, WV

Enjoy this amazing show where our performers pay their tribute to such musical legends as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, John […]

Tim White & Wing Night @ Beanders Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 314 Davis Ave, Elkins, WV

Tim White is a local favorite singing a variety of great songs and always takes requests. Beander’s also has wing […]

Pauper MTG Tournament! $5 Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 114 3rd St, Elkins, WV

Pauper MTG Tournament - October 22nd $5 to enter. 4 players or more to fire! Prize support will scale up based on the amount of players. In addition there will be a prize given to a random player...

Mom’s Night Out- RISE! Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 142 Robert E Lee Ave Ext, Elkins, WV

Explore all upcoming rise against events in Elkins, West Virginia, find information & tickets for upcoming rise against events happening in Elkins, West Virginia.

The Arts Center Open Studios Elkins, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 2 Park St #3939, Elkins, WV

The Arts Center\'s Open Studios allows artists to rent space and equipment on a monthly basis. Studios that are available are: Pottery Glass Life Drawing Painting Studios are open Monday, Tuesday...