Cheraw calendar: Events coming up

(CHERAW, SC) Live events are lining up on the Cheraw calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cheraw:

HOLLA! Reading Room Morven, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 229 Main St, Morven, NC

HOLLA! Reading Room at the HOLLA! Center in Morven is open every Saturday from 9:00 am till Noon for grades K-8th. For more information contact HOLLA! at 704-851-3144.

2021 SC Jazz Festival Cheraw, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Cheraw comes alive with a weekend of Jazz and activities. This year’s festivities take place on October 10-17 There will be virtual performances from Oct. 10-13 A free Outdoor Concert […]

Chesterfield CC Meet #3 Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 N Page St, Chesterfield, SC

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Chesterfield CC Meet #3, hosted by Chesterfield in Chesterfield SC. Starting Thursday, October 14th.

Full Moon Round Up Weekend Chesterfield, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Join us for a fun weekend of Inspiration, Education & FUN with your horse. Gain confidence & knowledge in your horsemanship along with introducing your horse to cattle and other obstacles that you...

Healthcare Career Expo Hamlet, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 1042 W Hamlet Ave, Hamlet, NC

Healthcare Career Expo Hosted By Richmond Community College. Event starts at Thu Oct 21 2021 at 10:00 am and happening at Hamlet., Meet representatives from hospitals, social service agencies, and...