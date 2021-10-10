Andrews calendar: Coming events

(ANDREWS, TX) Andrews has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Andrews:

West Area Parent-Junior Golf Classic Seminole, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 853 C, US-385, Seminole, TX

The West Area Parent-Junior will be contested over 18 holes as a Scramble format with each team competing in the appropriate age level of the junior member. Parents or grandparents are welcome to...

Hallelujah Night- Revival in the Park! Andrews, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:30 PM

This event is being hosted by the IWNKS Ministries & Kingdom’s Gate Apostolic Center! Come join us as we marinate in the presence of the only true living God! This will be a night of family fun...

What is Functional Medicine Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

If you've heard of functional medicine but are unsure how it can serve you and your family, this is the class for you!

TAUGHT AND TONED Midland, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 4425 West Wadley Avenue, Midland, TX 79707

Remedy Pain Restoration and HATCH Functional Health are taking your fitness to another level! Intro to Emsculpt Neo and Nutrigenomic Testing

Fall Festival Andrews, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Fall Fest 2021 Events in Andrews, Texas, Discover best of Fall Fest events, Parties, and Celebrations in Andrews, Texas. Find information & tickets of upcoming Fall Fest events happening in...