Live events Punxsutawney — what’s coming up

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Punxsutawney area:

COUPLES DART TOURNAMENT Mahaffey, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 930 Market St, Mahaffey, PA

Yearly Couples Dart Tournament is here! $20 a team. Boy/ Girl team is a must. signs ups 12-1PM Tournament starts at 1PM Pay out determined by turn out Best 2 out of 3, rotating hammer. baseball style.

Trunk or Treat Harvest Festival Brookville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 201 Freedom Ln, Brookville, PA

Bring your children out for our annual Trunk or Treat Harvest Festival. Please practice social distancing and if your children are not feeling well, please do not attend. There will be no public...

Heritage Conference Cross Country Championships Marion Center, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Heritage Conference Cross Country Championships, hosted by Marion Center Area in Marion Center PA. Starting Thursday, October 21st.

Ministry Fair Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 301 W Mahoning St, Punxsutawney, PA

Ministry Fair . Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 08:30 am and happening at Juneau., Fun event to gain information about various church ministries, ask questions, and discern ways you can use...

Opening night Haunted Corn Maze at BROOKS FARM Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Our opening night for the corn maze October 22nd 7pm!! We hope to see you all this year and make it bigger and better then ever!!