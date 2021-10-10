What’s up Cambridge: Local events calendar

(CAMBRIDGE, MN) Cambridge has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cambridge:

Board Of Directors 2021 Election Cambridge, MN

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 122 Buchanan St N, Cambridge, MN

It’s Time to Vote! Voting Open 9/27/21 – 10/16/21 Owners, it is time to vote for the 2021 City Center Market Board of Directors Election. There are three open seats for Board terms starting...

Mandala Stone Painting at Rockstad and Co Relics & Wares($35) Isanti, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 401 E Dual Blvd NE #110, Isanti, MN

Mandala Stone Art Painting Class @ Rockstad and Co. Relics & Wares ($35) Saturday, October 30th Two Class Options: 10 am -12 pm & 2-4 pm This is your opportunity to tap into your creative spirit...

PONDVIEW CRAFT SHOW Cambridge, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2800 County Rd 6 NW, Cambridge, MN

PONDVIEW CRAFT SHOW at Pondview Farm, 2800 County Road 6 NW, Cambridge, MN, US 55008, Cambridge, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am to 03:00 pm

King's Kids Community Night Cambridge, MN

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

It's time for us to start up our community nights again! Starting at 5:30pm, we will have a potluck dinner and then move into our time of worship and prayer at 6:30. As always, all ages are welcome!

Lonnie Dupre Presentation Cambridge, MN

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 430 8th Ave NW, Cambridge, MN

Join award-winning explorer, mountaineer, and author Lonnie Dupre for a breathtaking audiovisual presentation! He will highlight his polar travel and first-hand knowledge of how climate change is...