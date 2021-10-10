CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, CA

Live events on the horizon in Fort Bragg

Fort Bragg Digest
Fort Bragg Digest
 6 days ago

(FORT BRAGG, CA) Live events are coming to Fort Bragg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Bragg:

Artists in Action: Day Jobs For Artists — West Business Development Center

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 345 N Franklin St, Fort Bragg, CA

Some artists are fortunate enough to make their art full-time, either because they sell enough art to support themselves, or they have a supportive partner, or they have savings or a trust to live...

Masterclass (8 times, 10/4-11/22)

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 367 S Sanderson Way, Fort Bragg, CA

Eight Mondays, 10 AM-11:30 AM Pacific, October 4-November 22. Come join a small group of seasoned singers who want to hone their skills and become better at their craft. If you sing in a local...

Wine and Watercolor

Mendocino, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 961 Ukiah Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

Learn to paint with watercolor in a beautiful outdoor garden setting!

Fall Plant Sale

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Friday, October 22 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 During the Gardens' normal operating hours, 10:00am to 5:00pm. It is time to stock up at the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens' annual Fall...

Sprouts – Pacific Coast Trees

Fort Bragg, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 18220 CA-1, Fort Bragg, CA

PACIFIC COAST TREE MEASUREMENT & IDENTIFICATION is the autumn Sprouts activity available October through November! Find out how tall the trees around you might be using geometry, your own...

