Rochelle events calendar

Frankenstein Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 S Main St, Rochelle, IL

Frankenstein on Oct 22, 19:00 at Lincoln Arts Center - Information and tickets on vcctrochelle.org

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Rochelle, IL Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Rochelle, IL is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5 Yr...

Howl-O-Ween Weekend Malta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL

This weekend only, bring your dog to Jonamac and enjoy taking your 4 legged friend through our corn maze with you! All of our normal fall festivities will be in full swing along with live music ...

Cross Country Arrowhead Championship Malta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 21193 Malta Rd, Malta, IL

Cross Country Arrowhead Championship Home Cross Country Arrowhead Championship Last modified: September 24, 2021

Beer Fines PAID Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

One of our wonderful amazing fellow skydivers is paying their beer fine. To tag along with our Chili Cookoff, there will be FREE alcohol to chase it down with. We will have a keg and a specialty...