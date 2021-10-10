CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochelle, IL

Rochelle events calendar

Rochelle Updates
Rochelle Updates
 6 days ago

(ROCHELLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Rochelle calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochelle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VYKpv_0cMz8Rl600

Frankenstein

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 S Main St, Rochelle, IL

Frankenstein on Oct 22, 19:00 at Lincoln Arts Center - Information and tickets on vcctrochelle.org

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3V3L_0cMz8Rl600

Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Rochelle, IL

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

The Healthy Kids Running Series Fall 2021 - Rochelle, IL is on Sunday September 12, 2021 to Sunday October 10, 2021. It includes the following events: PreK 2/3 Yr Old - 50 Yard Dash, PreK 4/5 Yr...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMlA1_0cMz8Rl600

Howl-O-Ween Weekend

Malta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 19412 Shabbona Rd, Malta, IL

This weekend only, bring your dog to Jonamac and enjoy taking your 4 legged friend through our corn maze with you! All of our normal fall festivities will be in full swing along with live music ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOzCL_0cMz8Rl600

Cross Country Arrowhead Championship

Malta, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 21193 Malta Rd, Malta, IL

Cross Country Arrowhead Championship Home Cross Country Arrowhead Championship Last modified: September 24, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnp13_0cMz8Rl600

Beer Fines PAID

Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

One of our wonderful amazing fellow skydivers is paying their beer fine. To tag along with our Chili Cookoff, there will be FREE alcohol to chase it down with. We will have a keg and a specialty...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
City
Rochelle, IL
Rochelle, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Malta, IL
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Chili Cookoff
Rochelle Updates

Rochelle Updates

Rochelle, IL
45
Followers
286
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rochelle Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy