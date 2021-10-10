Forest events coming soon

(FOREST, MS) Forest is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

Expansion Weekend Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

This is a day to celebrate the legacy of River of Life church. 25 years ago, River of Life gathered for the first time in a hotel meeting room in Jackson, and now we are here celebrating God’s...

Sebastopolooza 5K Sebastopol, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Sebastopolooza 5K takes place October 30, 2021 in Sebastopol, Mississippi. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Third Annual It's Fall Y'all Festival Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Kenwood Stables 3680 US-80, Brandon, MS 39042 Come see us for a fun filled family day on the farm. Vendors, entertainment including Zach Bridges from The Voice, The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus...

Deborahs Arising 2022 Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 1576 Old Fannin Road, Suite C, Brandon, MS 39047

Join us for our annual women's conference. This year's guest speaker is Becca Greenwood. Anna Love will be leading worship.

Legacy of Life Youngevity Communities Brandon Mississippi Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 140 Old, US-80, Brandon, MS

Weekly, weather permitting/holidays, sharing the opportunity that YGY offers with highlights of products that differ weekly, requested by locals. 1 hour with training following daily. FREE EVENT...