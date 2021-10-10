CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest, MS

Forest events coming soon

Forest Updates
Forest Updates
 6 days ago

(FOREST, MS) Forest is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Forest:

Expansion Weekend

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

This is a day to celebrate the legacy of River of Life church. 25 years ago, River of Life gathered for the first time in a hotel meeting room in Jackson, and now we are here celebrating God’s...

Sebastopolooza 5K

Sebastopol, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Sebastopolooza 5K takes place October 30, 2021 in Sebastopol, Mississippi. Find race information, reviews, course maps and more on RaceThread

Third Annual It's Fall Y'all Festival

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Kenwood Stables 3680 US-80, Brandon, MS 39042 Come see us for a fun filled family day on the farm. Vendors, entertainment including Zach Bridges from The Voice, The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus...

Deborahs Arising 2022

Brandon, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Feb 02, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 01:00 PM

Address: 1576 Old Fannin Road, Suite C, Brandon, MS 39047

Join us for our annual women's conference. This year's guest speaker is Becca Greenwood. Anna Love will be leading worship.

Legacy of Life Youngevity Communities Brandon Mississippi

Brandon, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 140 Old, US-80, Brandon, MS

Weekly, weather permitting/holidays, sharing the opportunity that YGY offers with highlights of products that differ weekly, requested by locals. 1 hour with training following daily. FREE EVENT...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
