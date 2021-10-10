CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymondville, TX

Raymondville calendar: Events coming up

Raymondville Bulletin
 6 days ago

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Raymondville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Raymondville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYIzL_0cMz8Pze00

RGVFanFest Comedy Show

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1204 Fair Park Blvd, Harlingen, TX

RGVFanFest presents The RGVFanFest Comedy Show starring JIM BREUER from productions and Movies like Half-Baked, Comic Frenzy and Saturday Night Live! Along with other Hollywood stars like Bret...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qFYy_0cMz8Pze00

sebastian, tx

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in sebastian_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26lvxP_0cMz8Pze00

IDEA College Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Monte Alto

Monte Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Monte Alto (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. IDEA College Prep (Alamo, TX) on Saturday, October 16 @ 11a.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT7Om_0cMz8Pze00

Friday Afternoon Fun: Halloween

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

Join us every Friday in the children's area for a variety of fun crafts and activities. In October, we're having Halloween crafts! This is a drop-in event. You can come any time during 3-4:45 to...

santa rosa number 12 colonia, tx

Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in santa-rosa-number-12-colonia_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Raymondville, TX
ABOUT

With Raymondville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

