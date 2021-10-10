Raymondville calendar: Events coming up

(RAYMONDVILLE, TX) Live events are coming to Raymondville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Raymondville:

RGVFanFest Comedy Show Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1204 Fair Park Blvd, Harlingen, TX

RGVFanFest presents The RGVFanFest Comedy Show starring JIM BREUER from productions and Movies like Half-Baked, Comic Frenzy and Saturday Night Live! Along with other Hollywood stars like Bret...

sebastian, tx Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in sebastian_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

IDEA College Prep Girls Varsity Volleyball @ Monte Alto Monte Alto, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

The Monte Alto (TX) varsity volleyball team has a home conference match vs. IDEA College Prep (Alamo, TX) on Saturday, October 16 @ 11a.

Friday Afternoon Fun: Halloween Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:45 PM

Address: 410 76 Dr, Harlingen, TX

Join us every Friday in the children's area for a variety of fun crafts and activities. In October, we're having Halloween crafts! This is a drop-in event. You can come any time during 3-4:45 to...

santa rosa number 12 colonia, tx Harlingen, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in santa-rosa-number-12-colonia_tx? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.