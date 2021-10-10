Middlefield calendar: Events coming up

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middlefield:

Century Village Museum Back In Time Christmas Burton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 14653 East Park Street, Burton, OH 44021

Join us on November 27 & 28, 2021 for a journey to Christmas Past

Vintage Vinyl Mandala Dot Painting Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 14585 E Park St, Burton, OH

Mandala dot painting on a record! Make it a "sip & create"! BYOB (it's 5 o'clock somewhere!) Join Pip as she walks you through mandala dot painting your own vintage vinyl! Cost of class covers all...

Witches Day Out Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 14908 N State Ave, Middlefield, OH

Join us on October 10, 2021 for a Witches Day Out at Perfect Occasion Costumes and Magic in Middlefield Ohio. This is a food drive for the Veterans Food Bank. Please bring non perishable items for...

Huntsburg Campus, 7th-12th Grade: Open House Huntsburg Township, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

An Open House is a set time for prospective parents and students to visit our school campus to learn more about Hershey Montessori School’s curriculum and culture. The Open House is structured to...

The Big North Band at Burton Fall Festival. Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14590 E Park St, Burton, OH

Enjoy beautiful Burton Square with The Big North Band. Food, vendors and great country music.