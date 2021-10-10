CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlefield, OH

Middlefield calendar: Events coming up

Middlefield Daily
Middlefield Daily
 6 days ago

(MIDDLEFIELD, OH) Middlefield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Middlefield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBoob_0cMz8OM900

Century Village Museum Back In Time Christmas

Burton, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 14653 East Park Street, Burton, OH 44021

Join us on November 27 & 28, 2021 for a journey to Christmas Past

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3es9IE_0cMz8OM900

Vintage Vinyl Mandala Dot Painting

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 14585 E Park St, Burton, OH

Mandala dot painting on a record! Make it a "sip & create"! BYOB (it's 5 o'clock somewhere!) Join Pip as she walks you through mandala dot painting your own vintage vinyl! Cost of class covers all...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSFmp_0cMz8OM900

Witches Day Out

Middlefield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 14908 N State Ave, Middlefield, OH

Join us on October 10, 2021 for a Witches Day Out at Perfect Occasion Costumes and Magic in Middlefield Ohio. This is a food drive for the Veterans Food Bank. Please bring non perishable items for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C5b0q_0cMz8OM900

Huntsburg Campus, 7th-12th Grade: Open House

Huntsburg Township, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

An Open House is a set time for prospective parents and students to visit our school campus to learn more about Hershey Montessori School’s curriculum and culture. The Open House is structured to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiuOw_0cMz8OM900

The Big North Band at Burton Fall Festival.

Burton, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 14590 E Park St, Burton, OH

Enjoy beautiful Burton Square with The Big North Band. Food, vendors and great country music.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Middlefield, OH
City
Burton, OH
Burton, OH
Government
Middlefield, OH
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Street#Christmas#Food Drive#Sun Nov 11#The Veterans Food Bank#The Open House#Sun Oct 10#The Big North Band
Middlefield Daily

Middlefield Daily

Middlefield, OH
33
Followers
260
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Middlefield Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy