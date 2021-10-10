CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winslow, AZ

Winslow events coming up

Winslow Times
Winslow Times
 6 days ago

(WINSLOW, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Winslow calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winslow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WoxA_0cMz8NTQ00

Detonation 6.5

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:00 AM

Address: Eagle Dr, Holbrook, AZ

"Pssst...hey you...come give an old man a moment of your ear. You heard the rumors that the town of Uranium Springs is opening its gates for its Detonation festival? Well I'm tellin you it is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cDwEm_0cMz8NTQ00

Leupp Flea Market Tabling

Leupp, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Stop by and visit with us at the Leupp Flea Market this Saturday! We\'ll have petitions for you to sign to Stop Dark Money from our elections, as well as referenda petitions to undo some of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrP82_0cMz8NTQ00

Gymkhana

Holbrook, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 404 E Hopi Dr, Holbrook, AZ

Gymkhana Hosted By Little Colorado River Horsemans Association of Arizona. Event starts at Sat Oct 16 2021 at 09:00 am and happening at Holbrook., Books open @ 9:00amTime Only Barrels 9:00 ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAdfP_0cMz8NTQ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Winslow, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Winslow, AZ 86047

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWwxf_0cMz8NTQ00

Annual Christmas Parade

Winslow, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 523 W 2nd St, Winslow, AZ

Come enjoy Winslow's old fashion Christmas parade! Check out the food and craft booths which are set up along the parade route. Children can visit with Santa at the Famous "Standin' On The Corner...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Holbrook, AZ
City
Winslow, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Stand Up Comedy#Az Gymkhana Hosted
Winslow Times

Winslow Times

Winslow, AZ
32
Followers
241
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Winslow Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy