Cody events coming soon
(CODY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cody calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cody:
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Customers with designated yard waste roll-outs must place their containers out by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday's between the months of May and October. Please view the Solid Waste Holiday Pick Up...
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM
Address: 1701 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414
This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Address: 1701 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY
$15 cash or check only, no credit cards. Cody Club lunch cards also accepted.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 3 Arrow Ave, Cody, WY
Date/Time Date(s) - October 10, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Location Park County Animal Shelter On October 10 , Park County Animal Shelter is hosting another Vaccine Clinic, where we will be offering...
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 PM
Address: 1910 Demaris Drive, Cody, WY 82414
Sawyer Brown - live in concert in Cody, Wyoming on Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Comments / 0