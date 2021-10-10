Cody events coming soon

(CODY, WY) Live events are lining up on the Cody calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cody:

Yard Waste Roll-Out Pick Up Day Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Customers with designated yard waste roll-outs must place their containers out by 7:00 a.m. on Thursday's between the months of May and October. Please view the Solid Waste Holiday Pick Up...

Cody, WY Concealed Carry Class Cody, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 1701 Sheridan Avenue, Cody, WY 82414

This concealed carry class fulfills the training required by the Wyoming Attorney General to qualify for a Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

Cody Club Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 1701 Sheridan Ave, Cody, WY

$15 cash or check only, no credit cards. Cody Club lunch cards also accepted.

FREE Vaccine Clinic Cody, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 3 Arrow Ave, Cody, WY

Date/Time Date(s) - October 10, 2021 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm Location Park County Animal Shelter On October 10 , Park County Animal Shelter is hosting another Vaccine Clinic, where we will be offering...

SAWYER BROWN - Cody, Wyoming Cody, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1910 Demaris Drive, Cody, WY 82414

Sawyer Brown - live in concert in Cody, Wyoming on Wednesday, November 10, 2021