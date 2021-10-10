Live events Waynesboro — what’s coming up

(WAYNESBORO, MS) Waynesboro has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Waynesboro area:

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 W 5th St, Laurel, MS

GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of lifes most difficult experiences. You dont have to go through the

Fall Flea Market and Craft Fair Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 604 Carroll Gartin Blvd, Laurel, MS

Come on out to Peddler's Junktion on Saturday, October 16 from 9AM-4PM for the annual Fall Flea Market & Craft Fair! Vendors, call today to reserve your booth!

Gerald Crabb Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 4229 MS-15 N, Laurel, MS

Concert with: the Bible Tones, Hopes Journey, & Gerald Crabb Soutrhestern Baptist College 32 Parker Brunson, Laurel, MS Ticket Info (256) 310-7892

20040 - New Albany Municipal Complex Rebid — Dale Partners Architects, PA Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 303 W 8th St, Laurel, MS

Please note that this is an Eley|Barkley|Dale Project. 20040 -New Albany Municipal Complex ReBid This project consists of sitework including new walkway surfaces. The scope also includes partial...

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ Laurel, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Live Music at Texas Pitmaster BBQ! On the Pit Stage every Thursday - Saturday!