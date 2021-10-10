Live events on the horizon in Oskaloosa

(OSKALOOSA, IA) Oskaloosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oskaloosa:

Historic Preservation Commission (meets the third Friday of the month) Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 220 S Market St, Oskaloosa, IA

The Historic Preservation Commission is responsible for conducting studies for the identification, evaluation, registration, and designation of historic landmarks and historic districts. They...

The Mondeau Dukes Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 206 Rock Island Ave, Oskaloosa, IA

The Mondeau Dukes - Rock Island Tap at Rock Island Tap, 206 Rock Island Ave, Oskaloosa, IA 52577, Oskaloosa, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 08:00 pm

Women's Health Walk Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Mahaska Health is hosting a Women's Health Walk from noon to 1:00 p.m. around the city square. Flags will be placed in the grass representing those who will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the...

BINGO IS BACK!!! Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:30 PM

BINGO IS BACK AT THE OSKALOOSA EAGLES!!! Tuesday evenings starting in October - Kitchen opens at 5:30 p.m. with Bingo starting at 6:30 p.m.!!! Come on in and check it out!!! You may also like the...

Oskaloosa City Council and Mayor Forum Oskaloosa, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 200 High Ave W, Oskaloosa, IA

A chance to meet the candidates seeking office for the City of Oskaloosa. On the Ballot Mayor - Dave Krutzfeldt Ward 1 - Janet Kuskie Hermsen Ward 3 - Ronda Almond At-Large - Lisa Ossian and...