Kenai events calendar

(KENAI, AK) Kenai is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kenai:

5K Costume Caper Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 55176 Poolside Ave, Kenai, AK

Join us for our Annual 5K Costume Fun Run to benefit the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank. Free Family fun event!

10/23 Sunflower @ Dry Bones Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 11595 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

We’re painting beautiful sunflowers on a 10x20 tall canvas! Add ‘Welcome’ or a name to make a perfect sign for your entry or leave it simply flowers! This class is at Dry Bones in Kenai! $45...

Kenai Chamber Luncheon Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 11471 Kenai Spur Hwy, Kenai, AK

Join us for our Kenai Chamber Business Luncheon! The Surgery Center of Kenai will be giving us an update on the work they ve been doing in the community.

The kenai Open steel tip Dart Tournament Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

One of the biggest steel tip dart tournament in Alaska take place from 10/15 to 10/17 to the White Moose sports bar...see you there

BenJammin and the Jammin Band @Kenai Joe's Kenai, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 801 Cook Dr, Kenai, AK

Join us back at Joe's for an amazing night of good people, live music, and making memories.