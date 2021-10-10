CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, WI

Events on the Monroe calendar

Monroe Bulletin
 6 days ago

(MONROE, WI) Monroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39soMk_0cMz8I3n00

Karaoke with Sam

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2308 6th Ave, Monroe, WI

It's Back!!!! Karaoke with Sam. Come and Sing your favorites!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOX2e_0cMz8I3n00

October 2021 Meeting: Kill Creek by Scott Thomas

Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Location brick house on the corner October 2021 Meeting to discuss Kill Creek by Scott Thomas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlLG9_0cMz8I3n00

Native American Artifact Show

Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 334 S Main St, Monticello, WI

Started in 1983, this extensive show focuses on authentic American Indian and Pre-Columbian artifacts and Indian cultural items. Affiliated with the Badger State Archaeological Society. Collector...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5ZE7_0cMz8I3n00

Roll the Dice: A D&D 5e Adventure

Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Calling all green and veteran adventures for this single quest. Members of all skill types and ages are needed. Sign-up to save your spot at the library: 608-938-4011 or mntpublib.info@gmail.com...

Beyond the Page: Book Club

Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Beyond the Page: Book Club is on Facebook. To connect with Beyond the Page: Book Club, join Facebook today.

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
