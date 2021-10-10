Events on the Monroe calendar

(MONROE, WI) Monroe has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Monroe:

Karaoke with Sam Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 2308 6th Ave, Monroe, WI

It's Back!!!! Karaoke with Sam. Come and Sing your favorites!

October 2021 Meeting: Kill Creek by Scott Thomas Monroe, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Location brick house on the corner October 2021 Meeting to discuss Kill Creek by Scott Thomas

Native American Artifact Show Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 334 S Main St, Monticello, WI

Started in 1983, this extensive show focuses on authentic American Indian and Pre-Columbian artifacts and Indian cultural items. Affiliated with the Badger State Archaeological Society. Collector...

Roll the Dice: A D&D 5e Adventure Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Calling all green and veteran adventures for this single quest. Members of all skill types and ages are needed. Sign-up to save your spot at the library: 608-938-4011 or mntpublib.info@gmail.com...

Beyond the Page: Book Club Monticello, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

