Woodward calendar: Events coming up

(WOODWARD, OK) Live events are lining up on the Woodward calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Woodward:

Corn Bible Academy Varsity Football @ Waynoka Waynoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

The Waynoka (OK) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Corn Bible Academy (Corn, OK) on Friday, October 22 @ 7p.

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Home on 100+/- acres south of Woodward. Overlooking a beautiful Persimmon Creek bottom. Also selling tractors equip etc.

Senior Circle Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Free breakfast and fellowship with friends, followed by a 20-30 minute presentation on a wide variety of health and community topics.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group Woodward, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 900 17th St, Woodward, OK

Through our extensive support group network across Oklahoma, you can educate yourself and share experiences with others. Patients, caregivers, and loved ones are encouraged to attend. Second...