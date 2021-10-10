CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Coming soon: Rice Lake events

 6 days ago

(RICE LAKE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Rice Lake calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rice Lake:

Scouts BSA Fun Weekend

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2900 16th St, Rice Lake, WI

Scouts BSA Fall Event at Camp Phillips October 29-31 2021. Cost $5 per adult and youth ($15 after October 25) Troops that assist with Fall Cub Camp and Fall Into Scouting will be rewarded with a...

Pinochle

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Come on in and join your peers in some socializing and card playing!!! No sign up necessary!!

Intro to Handguns

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

Intro to Handguns Hosted By Fireline Shooting & Training Center. Event starts at Sun Oct 10 2021 at 01:00 pm and happening at Rice Lake., Course Fee: $65Introduction to Pistol Shooting is designed...

WI Concealed Carry Course

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2700 Pioneer Ave, Rice Lake, WI

The Wisconsin Conceal Carry Permit Course includes classroom instruction with practical demonstrations in safe handling and operation of a handgun as well as how to load and unload a handgun...

(Senior Dining) Congregate Lunch

Rice Lake, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:45 AM

Address: 12 W Humbird St, Rice Lake, WI

Have daily lunch at the center with different meals each day! Lunch starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday – Friday Please make reservations for lunch- (715) 234-7227 Suggested donations age 60 or better...

