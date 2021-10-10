CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winfield, KS

Winfield calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(WINFIELD, KS) Live events are lining up on the Winfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winfield area:

CANDYPALOOZA

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

CANDYPALOOZA at 700 Gary St, Winfield, KS 67156-3136, United States on Sun Oct 31 2021 at 10:00 am

Halloween Movie night

Udall, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Halloween 2021 Events In Udall, Kansas. Street Carnivals, Ghost Tours, Family Friendly Events, Spooky Costume Parties, Pub Crawls, Eerie Udall, Kansas Attractions, Halloween Horror Nights and...

Homecoming

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Winfield, KS

To register, visit sckans.edu/homecoming Friday, October 29 2-5 pm Registration and Welcome | Christy Lobby 2-5 pm Moundbuilder Gear Pop Up Shop | Christy Lobby 5:30 pm Registration | Roy L. Smith...

After-hours Book Discussion: The Poison Thread by Laura Purcell

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 605 College St, Winfield, KS

Join us for an after-hours book discussion at the library! Not only will we have the library all to ourselves but we'll pull up the comfy chairs and meet in the middle of it all! Participants must...

Mini Vikings: Football - Winfield, KS 2021

Winfield, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 624 College St, Winfield, KS

Description The Winfield Recreation Commission Mini Vikings Football program is a 4-week instructional based activity for kids ages 3 to 5. The program is designed to develop fundamental skills in...

