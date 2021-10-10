CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, NV

What’s up Mesquite: Local events calendar

Mesquite News Alert
Mesquite News Alert
 6 days ago

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesquite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dJwp_0cMz8EWt00

Sand Tray in Play Therapy with Children & Adolescents

Mesquite, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Red Hills Parkway, Mesquite, NV 89027

Experiential training for child/adolescent psychotherapists integrating sand tray therapy into treatment with children and adolescents.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072WkZ_0cMz8EWt00

Teen Scene Crafternoon

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Teen programs operate under the principles of HOMAGO. The term, which stands for "Hanging Out, Messing Around, Geeking Out," refers to spaces and learning activities that allow for flexibility...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrZPX_0cMz8EWt00

Burdens to Blessing Clothing Drop Off

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N Arrowhead Ln, Mesquite, NV

Please Donate ANY and All clean gently-used article of clothing. Things that you no longer need or that no longer fit. All will be greatly appreciated Any Question please contact Janarah Hollingshead

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g6vEJ_0cMz8EWt00

City Council Meeting

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Oct 26, 2021 - Mesquite City Hall - Ciy Council meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1osoEu_0cMz8EWt00

Holiday Celebrations - GSWA

Mesquite, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Elspeth Kuta, Museum Curator at the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum discusses holiday celebrations in the Valley. Students create their own toys and gifts with recycle art. Parents: Classes are...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Sun Nov 11#Nv Teen
Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite News Alert

Mesquite, NV
86
Followers
270
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mesquite News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy