What’s up Mesquite: Local events calendar

(MESQUITE, NV) Mesquite is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Mesquite:

Sand Tray in Play Therapy with Children & Adolescents Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: Red Hills Parkway, Mesquite, NV 89027

Experiential training for child/adolescent psychotherapists integrating sand tray therapy into treatment with children and adolescents.

Teen Scene Crafternoon Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 121 W 1st N St, Mesquite, NV

Teen programs operate under the principles of HOMAGO. The term, which stands for "Hanging Out, Messing Around, Geeking Out," refers to spaces and learning activities that allow for flexibility...

Burdens to Blessing Clothing Drop Off Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 100 N Arrowhead Ln, Mesquite, NV

Please Donate ANY and All clean gently-used article of clothing. Things that you no longer need or that no longer fit. All will be greatly appreciated Any Question please contact Janarah Hollingshead

City Council Meeting Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 10 E Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Oct 26, 2021 - Mesquite City Hall - Ciy Council meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.

Holiday Celebrations - GSWA Mesquite, NV

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Address: 15 W Mesquite Blvd, Mesquite, NV

Elspeth Kuta, Museum Curator at the Virgin Valley Heritage Museum discusses holiday celebrations in the Valley. Students create their own toys and gifts with recycle art. Parents: Classes are...