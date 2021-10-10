Live events on the horizon in North Chicago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

Celebrations: Juneteenth & Pride Month - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Copland: John Henry Wm Grant-Still: Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American" Still: ENANGA Copland: Suite from THE TENDER LAND

A Night at the Disco! Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 199 North South Harbor Place, Waukegan, IL 60085

Waukegan Friends' "A Night at the Disco", a Benefit for Rainbow Railroad

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waukegan, IL 60079

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Adventures in Nature North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 1110 S Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL

🎟 Ticket required: www.LCFPD.org/calendar/adventures-in-nature-20211014/ 💲: FREE Connect kids with nature through outdoor exploration. Along the way, learn the benefits of nature play. Walk...

2FAC3D [at] Bass Station 11.27 Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

2FAC3D returns to Bass Station November 27th for Two Attic’s ‘Goodbye Banger’ 18+ // Free Parking