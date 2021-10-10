CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Chicago, IL

Live events on the horizon in North Chicago

North Chicago Times
North Chicago Times
 6 days ago

(NORTH CHICAGO, IL) North Chicago is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the North Chicago area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpHkh_0cMz8DeA00

Celebrations: Juneteenth & Pride Month - Waukegan Symphony Orchestra

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2325 Brookside Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60085

Copland: John Henry Wm Grant-Still: Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American" Still: ENANGA Copland: Suite from THE TENDER LAND

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QheQm_0cMz8DeA00

A Night at the Disco!

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 199 North South Harbor Place, Waukegan, IL 60085

Waukegan Friends' "A Night at the Disco", a Benefit for Rainbow Railroad

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5Pq9_0cMz8DeA00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Waukegan, IL 60079

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uuz8a_0cMz8DeA00

Adventures in Nature

North Chicago, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:45 AM

Address: 1110 S Green Bay Rd, North Chicago, IL

🎟 Ticket required: www.LCFPD.org/calendar/adventures-in-nature-20211014/ 💲: FREE Connect kids with nature through outdoor exploration. Along the way, learn the benefits of nature play. Walk...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NbFJ9_0cMz8DeA00

2FAC3D [at] Bass Station 11.27

Waukegan, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 300. Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL 60085

2FAC3D returns to Bass Station November 27th for Two Attic’s ‘Goodbye Banger’ 18+ // Free Parking

Learn More

