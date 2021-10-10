CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Live events coming up in Glenwood Springs

 6 days ago

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood Springs area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VU4Tf_0cMz8ClR00

Housing Commission Meeting at 4:00 PM

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 W 8th St, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Housing Commission will be holding its regular meeting, in person, beginning at 4:00 PM. The agenda can be viewed here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cq8YY_0cMz8ClR00

Breastfeeding Basics Class – In-Person

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Breastfeeding Basics Class – In-Person Presented by the Family Birthplace and Women’s Health at Valley View Monday, October 11 6 – 8 p.m. Family Birthplace […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F51bI_0cMz8ClR00

Vaudeville Show

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Two-hour family fun dinner theater show featuring a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoGZ3_0cMz8ClR00

Serving the Homeless

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

On Thursday mornings we gather in the church kitchen to prepare sack lunches for the homeless. We deliver the lunches to Feed My Sheep. We wear masks and observe social distancing. For more...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5mQf_0cMz8ClR00

HALLOWEEN 2021

Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

HALLOWEEN 2021 at 813 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3403, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm

