Live events coming up in Glenwood Springs

(GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO) Glenwood Springs is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glenwood Springs area:

Housing Commission Meeting at 4:00 PM Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 W 8th St, Glenwood Springs, CO

The Housing Commission will be holding its regular meeting, in person, beginning at 4:00 PM. The agenda can be viewed here.

Breastfeeding Basics Class – In-Person Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1906 Blake Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Breastfeeding Basics Class – In-Person Presented by the Family Birthplace and Women’s Health at Valley View Monday, October 11 6 – 8 p.m. Family Birthplace […]

Vaudeville Show Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 915 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

Two-hour family fun dinner theater show featuring a variety of comedy skits, jokes, high energy dance numbers, unique novelty songs and original comedic presentations.



Serving the Homeless Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:15 AM

Address: 1016 Cooper Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO

On Thursday mornings we gather in the church kitchen to prepare sack lunches for the homeless. We deliver the lunches to Feed My Sheep. We wear masks and observe social distancing. For more...

HALLOWEEN 2021 Glenwood Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

HALLOWEEN 2021 at 813 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601-3403, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 08:00 pm