Hot Springs Village, AR

Hot Springs Village calendar: Coming events

Hot Springs Village Bulletin
 6 days ago

(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Hot Springs Village is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hot Springs Village:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OvAV0_0cMz8Bsi00

Illinois State women’s golf at Little Rock Golf Classic

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Country Club Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

ISU Redbirds at Little Rock Trojans Little Rock Golf Classic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGZoY_0cMz8Bsi00

Día De Los Muertos beneficio Miss Latina USA Lola Colucci

Hot Springs National Park, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1008 Central Avenue, Hot Springs, AR 71901

Beneficio de enviar a la propia Lola Colucci de Arkansas a competir en Miss Latina Universe en Orlando

Fall Patio Social

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 2000 Country Club Dr, Hot Springs Village, AR

Join your friends at Diamante for a Fall Patio Social Music & Dancing By DJ Joey Thursday, October 21, 2021 starting at 5:30 $18 Menu items: Candied bacon/imported & domestic cheeses & crudite...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18s4MY_0cMz8Bsi00

Tai Chi Class – Coronado Fitness Center

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Address: 150 Ponderosa Ln, Hot Springs Village, AR

Tai Chi is an evidence based program with gentle movement exercise to increase balance and enhance overall well-being.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rRyN_0cMz8Bsi00

Beehive!

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Beehive! at 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909-6505, United States on Sat Oct 23 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Comments / 0

