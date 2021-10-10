Clearlake events coming up

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Clearlake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

Dr Groove Oct 16, 2021 from 5 to 9 PM Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10200 Fairway Dr, Kelseyville, CA

Riviera Hills Restaurant & Lounge will have DR GROOVE performing out on the patio SATURDAY, Oct 16th from 5 to 9 PM. Call (707)277-7575 or message me to reserve a table.

October Farm to Table Dinner Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4550 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

Join us for our last farm-to-table dinner of the season hosted on Saturday, October 16th starting at 4:30pm. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Arnon Oren and team at our farm Peace & Plenty, located...

Paint Party @ Greenview: Painting TBD Hidden Valley Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 19210 Hartmann Rd, Hidden Valley Lake, CA

Painting TBD: Suggestions welcome About this Event In about two hours, while drinking your beverage of your choice from the bar, our artist will guide you through a painting one step at a time. At...

Precision Rifle 1 series Lucerne, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Our PR1 course is "The Beginning" on your quest to learn and master precision rifle shooting. The course is broken into three 1 day segments to better fit your budget, time, and goals. Everything...

Wine Adventure 2022 Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: PO Box 1474, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Wine Adventure is back for 2022! We've missed you and are excited to host you again. Get ready to explore the Lake County wine region.