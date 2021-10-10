CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearlake, CA

Clearlake events coming up

Clearlake Dispatch
Clearlake Dispatch
 6 days ago

(CLEARLAKE, CA) Live events are coming to Clearlake.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Clearlake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Umpo_0cMz8Azz00

Dr Groove Oct 16, 2021 from 5 to 9 PM

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 10200 Fairway Dr, Kelseyville, CA

Riviera Hills Restaurant & Lounge will have DR GROOVE performing out on the patio SATURDAY, Oct 16th from 5 to 9 PM. Call (707)277-7575 or message me to reserve a table.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CAz7X_0cMz8Azz00

October Farm to Table Dinner

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 4550 Soda Bay Rd, Kelseyville, CA

Join us for our last farm-to-table dinner of the season hosted on Saturday, October 16th starting at 4:30pm. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Arnon Oren and team at our farm Peace & Plenty, located...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFchz_0cMz8Azz00

Paint Party @ Greenview: Painting TBD

Hidden Valley Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 19210 Hartmann Rd, Hidden Valley Lake, CA

Painting TBD: Suggestions welcome About this Event In about two hours, while drinking your beverage of your choice from the bar, our artist will guide you through a painting one step at a time. At...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wi5p4_0cMz8Azz00

Precision Rifle 1 series

Lucerne, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Our PR1 course is "The Beginning" on your quest to learn and master precision rifle shooting. The course is broken into three 1 day segments to better fit your budget, time, and goals. Everything...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcAgx_0cMz8Azz00

Wine Adventure 2022

Kelseyville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: PO Box 1474, Kelseyville, CA 95451

Wine Adventure is back for 2022! We've missed you and are excited to host you again. Get ready to explore the Lake County wine region.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clearlake, CA
Kelseyville, CA
Government
City
Hidden Valley Lake, CA
Clearlake, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Kelseyville, CA
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1 Day#Live Events#Peace Plenty#Sun May#Po Box 1474
Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake Dispatch

Clearlake, CA
101
Followers
275
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clearlake Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy