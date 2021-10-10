CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

Decatur events coming soon

 6 days ago

(DECATUR, TX) Live events are coming to Decatur.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Decatur area:

S'MORES + MORE

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 4337 US-380, Decatur, TX

7th Annual S'MORES + MORE: Everyone's favorite fall night of the year is ALMOST HERE! Join us for our 7th annual S'mores + More family event, Oct. 24th 6:30pm-8:00pm for s'mores, a bonfire...

5th Sunday Singing and Luncheon

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2045 East HWY 380, Suite 400, Decatur, TX

Join us for a couple of hours of great music and lunch every 5th Sunday.

Addy's Hope Fall Festival

Decatur, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3601 Farm to Market 51, Decatur, TX 76234

Join us for a fun family friendly event at our Decatur office! This fall festival has something for everyone in the family to enjoy!

UIL 4A - District 7 JH Championships

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 3101 FM 51, Decatur, TX

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 UIL 4A - District 7 JH Championships, hosted by Decatur in Decatur TX. Starting Wednesday, October 13th.

LTC Class

Decatur, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX

10/23/2021 @ 8:00 am - 2:00 pm - The License to Carry Class at Fossil Pointe Sporting Grounds is accepting registration NOW for our October class! When: October 23, 2021 8am - 2pm WHERE Fossil...

ABOUT

With Decatur Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

