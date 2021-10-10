Coming soon: Snyder events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SNYDER, TX) Live events are coming to Snyder.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Snyder area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZtih_0cMz88Jm00

6:30 pm CDT; Sweetwater, TX

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 1405 Hoyt St, Sweetwater, TX

6:30 pm CDT; Sweetwater, TX Hosted By New Legacy Project. Event starts at Sun Oct 31 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Sweetwater., Live and in person! Join us for a wonderful time of worship...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I96ni_0cMz88Jm00

Colorado City Community — Hendrick Regional Blood Center

Colorado City, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 997 I-20, Colorado City, TX

Hendrick Regional Blood Center will be having a mobile blood drive in Colorado City at the Mitchell Co. Hospital (997 I-20) from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. We hope to see you there! For questions please...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Bfvx_0cMz88Jm00

TLCAA Varsity Football @ Loraine

Loraine, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

The Loraine (TX) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Texas Leadership Charter Academy - Abilene (Abilene, TX) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJwE4_0cMz88Jm00

Alabama Mississippi Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference

Sweetwater, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 300 SE Georgia Ave, Sweetwater, TX

Recognizing that tourism is a vital part of a community’s economic development, the Alabama-Mississippi-Tennessee Rural Tourism Conference is a collaborative effort focused on assisting smaller...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDdvJ_0cMz88Jm00

Festivus Games @ CrossFit Snyder

Snyder, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1907 43rd St, Snyder, TX

Grab your besties and jump in the October 23rd 2021 Festivus Games! Teams are either same-sex or mixed-sex pairs. Since 2011 Festivus Games, since 2011, is a co

