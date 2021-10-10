Coming soon: Covington events

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting Munford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

10/25/2021 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm - View meeting details as they are published on our Public Meetings page.

richardsons, tn Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 79 Atoka-Munford Rd, Atoka, TN

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in richardsons_tn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Youth Mental Health First Aid Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

During the 6 hour training you will learn to identify the the signs and symptoms of common mental health challenges and how it impacts youth

Tai Chi Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3149 Hwy 51 S., Bldg. C, Covington, TN

AGES 18+ Free 6 week class provided by the UT-TSU Extension office. Registration is required!

3 Hour Building Strong Brains-ACES Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this Full 3 hour version you will learn how a brain grows, what ACES are, and how ACES affect brain development and a persons life.