CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, TN

Coming soon: Covington events

Covington Digest
Covington Digest
 6 days ago

(COVINGTON, TN) Live events are lining up on the Covington calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DdE6_0cMz87R300

Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting

Munford, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 06:00 PM

10/25/2021 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm - View meeting details as they are published on our Public Meetings page.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPtlr_0cMz87R300

richardsons, tn

Atoka, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 79 Atoka-Munford Rd, Atoka, TN

Looking for local movie times and movie theaters in richardsons_tn? Find the movies showing at theaters near you and buy movie tickets at Fandango.

Learn More

Youth Mental Health First Aid

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

During the 6 hour training you will learn to identify the the signs and symptoms of common mental health challenges and how it impacts youth

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YlzS0_0cMz87R300

Tai Chi

Covington, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 3149 Hwy 51 S., Bldg. C, Covington, TN

AGES 18+ Free 6 week class provided by the UT-TSU Extension office. Registration is required!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HtHI9_0cMz87R300

3 Hour Building Strong Brains-ACES

Covington, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 AM

Address: 1997 U.S. 51 South, Covington, TN 38019

In this Full 3 hour version you will learn how a brain grows, what ACES are, and how ACES affect brain development and a persons life.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atoka, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Covington, TN
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Theaters#The Ut Tsu Extension#Aces
Covington Digest

Covington Digest

Covington, TN
52
Followers
243
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy