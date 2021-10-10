Jackson calendar: Coming events

(JACKSON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Jackson calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

A Magic Mike Experience! Jackson, WY Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 980 West Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001

LADIES, MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Its Girls Night Out! GET READY for a special MAGIC MIKE EXPERIENCE! Get your tickets before they sell out!

Avalanche Level 1 Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 240 South Glenwood St., ste124, Jackson, WY 83001

The JHOLI Level 1 is a 4-Day, 30-Hour introduction to travel in avalanche terrain and avalanche hazard management.

Music Series Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 112 Center St, Jackson, WY

Grab a cocktail from The Bistro and enjoy live music from local musician Tom Georges on the acoustic guitar.

Women’s Event: Declare Jackson, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 3205 W Big Trail Dr, Jackson, WY

Gateway Women, it’s time to declare the goodness of God! No matter what we face in life, He is always good, and He is always faithful. Take a break from your busy schedule to be refreshed as you...

2022 ICONS of the Tetons ( June 2-6 ) Photography Workshop Jackson, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: TBD, Jackson, WY 83001

Experience some of the most photogenic locations and scenes in the west with the majestic Tetons as your backdrop.