Tomah, WI

Live events on the horizon in Tomah

 6 days ago

(TOMAH, WI) Tomah has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tomah:

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 01:30 AM

The Neighbor-for-Neighbor Food Pantry in Tomah is open every Monday from 1 to 3:30 and Thursday from 10 to noon to get food. They’re also open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month from 3:30...

The DJ Brettly Wedding Experience

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 810 Superior Ave, Tomah, WI

The DJ Brettly Wedding Experience You may also like the following events from DJ Brettly

FREE Soup Kitchen

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

FREE Soup Kitchen every Thursday night from 5 to 6 at the Tomah 7th Day Adventist Church on McLean Avenue. Always looking for volunteers to help prepare and serve the meal. Call Sharon at 374 4078...

Prayer Night

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Join us for our monthly prayer meeting. We will meet in the sanctuary at 6pm.

Rock and Roll Spooktacular Halloween

Tomah, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Rock and Roll for Halloween with Another Fine Mess at the Carlton in Tomah!

