Baxley, GA

Baxley calendar: Coming events

 6 days ago

(BAXLEY, GA) Live events are lining up on the Baxley calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baxley:

Jeff Davis vs. Swainsboro-Sponsored by: BKISS Nail Salon

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 156 Collins St, Hazlehurst, GA

Join us in honoring our seniors as they take on Swainsboro! Sponsored by BKISS Nail Salon

HALLOWEEN AT THE ACWV WITH THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND

Baxley, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 90 Vfw Club Rd, Baxley, GA

HALLOWEEN AT THE ACWV WITH THE SOUTHERN OUTLAW BAND at Appling County War Veteran, 90 VFW Rd, Baxley, GA 31513, Baxley, United States on Sat Oct 30 2021 at 09:00 pm to Sun Oct 31 2021 at 01:00 am

“Show Me The Way” Digital Release Concert

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 98 Dr Turfler Rd, Hazlehurst, GA

“Show Me The Way” Digital Release Concert at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Baxley, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 06:00 pm

MGMSAA XC Championship

Hazlehurst, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 93 Collins St, Hazlehurst, GA

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 MGMSAA XC Championship, hosted by Jeff Davis in Hazlehurst GA. Starting Tuesday, October 12th.

Fall In The Ville

Reidsville, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 193 John O Parker Rd, Reidsville, GA

Mark your calendars and save the date! Gametroopers Fall Festival Join us for music, crafts, food, and more! More details to be announced over the next few weeks! Fall is quickly approaching which...

