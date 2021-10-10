Live events on the horizon in Elberton

(ELBERTON, GA) Live events are lining up on the Elberton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Elberton area:

Altared Service Hartwell, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 764 Benson St, Hartwell, GA

Altared Service at Compassion Hartwell, 764 Benson St., Hartwell, GA 30643, Hartwell, United States on Sun Oct 10 2021 at 06:30 pm

The Odd Couple (Female Version) Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 17 W Church St, Elberton, GA

Directed by Ray Stowers and starring Cindy King Barrow and Kayla Hiott, this production is a new twist on Neil Simon’s classic comedy about a pair of unlikely roommates who couldn’t be more...

Pink Partini Hartwell, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 140 Cateechee Trail, Hartwell, GA

Hartwell Service League is hosting the annual PINK PARTINI! Location: Cateechee 140 Cateechee Trail; Hartwell, GA 30643 More Details Coming Soon!

Elberton 12 County Fair Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 425 N Oliver St, Elberton, GA

Elberton 12‑County Fair with over 50 rides, games and fun attractions. Live Bands

How To Make The Most Of A Job Fair Elberton, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 148 College Ave, Elberton, GA

Looking for jobs that best suit your experience? Pay a visit to job fairs & career events in Elberton and get a chance to network with top hiring companies.