Jasper, TX

Events on the Jasper calendar

Jasper News Flash
 6 days ago

(JASPER, TX) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jasper area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RL2MN_0cMz80Fy00

TTZ CHAMPIONSHIP – Sam Rayburn – Oct. 23rd & 24th, 2021

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5438 Sam Rayburn Parkway Brookeland texas 75931, Brookeland, TX

REGISTRATION WILL BE ONLINE ONLY AT TTZ1.COM Sam Rayburn Championship will have a numbered boat release both Saturday and Sunday first safe light at Umphrey Pavilion. Teams will be assigned a Boat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OzFZ4_0cMz80Fy00

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting

Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Monthly meeting of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Notices and agendas will be posted in the comments prior to each meeting. Meetings are the second...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FNWj_0cMz80Fy00

Guided Paddling Trip

Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 634 Park Road 48 South, Jasper, TX

Bring your own boat (or rent one if available) and join a park guide for a fun adventure. Do you want to paddle around at our park, but not sure where to go? Sign up for the guided paddling trip...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14CxXU_0cMz80Fy00

Family Ministry Retreat Lamb of God

Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Brookeland, TX

Bring your own food, beverages, tents & trailers/RVs - sign up early to get a good spot! We are reserving the campgrounds and excited about a fun weekend of fellowship in nature!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NDZ7j_0cMz80Fy00

Trunk or Treat

Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce presents. Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat.

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
Jasper News Flash

