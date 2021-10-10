Events on the Jasper calendar

(JASPER, TX) Live events are coming to Jasper.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Jasper area:

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 5438 Sam Rayburn Parkway Brookeland texas 75931, Brookeland, TX

REGISTRATION WILL BE ONLINE ONLY AT TTZ1.COM Sam Rayburn Championship will have a numbered boat release both Saturday and Sunday first safe light at Umphrey Pavilion. Teams will be assigned a Boat...

Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce regular monthly meeting Kirbyville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 East MLK, Kirbyville, TX

Monthly meeting of the Kirbyville Area Chamber of Commerce. The meeting is open to the public. Notices and agendas will be posted in the comments prior to each meeting. Meetings are the second...

Guided Paddling Trip Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 634 Park Road 48 South, Jasper, TX

Bring your own boat (or rent one if available) and join a park guide for a fun adventure. Do you want to paddle around at our park, but not sure where to go? Sign up for the guided paddling trip...

Family Ministry Retreat Lamb of God Brookeland, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: Brookeland, TX

Bring your own food, beverages, tents & trailers/RVs - sign up early to get a good spot! We are reserving the campgrounds and excited about a fun weekend of fellowship in nature!

Trunk or Treat Jasper, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce presents. Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat.