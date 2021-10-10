Live events on the horizon in Ottawa

(OTTAWA, KS) Live events are coming to Ottawa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ottawa:

Buck-U Bike/ATV Day - Second Sundays Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3970 Tennessee Rd, Ottawa, KS

Every Second Sunday of the Month during Summer. All Motorcycles, UTV and ATV's Welcome. Vendors, Live Music, Fire Pits, Outdoor Patio, Outdoor Bar. Cornhole and Outdoor events. All Ages Event Must...

Oct NRL22 Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 2145 KS-68, Ottawa, KS

Entry fee paid day of match $25 18 and under $10 Check-in at 8:00 Safety brief at 8:50 Match begins promptly at 9:00 Plan to shoot 70-100 rds

Read & Feed Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 105 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

Stop by the Children's desk at the Ottawa Library and grab a free meal for each child ages preschool through 12th grade. ​The meal can be enjoyed here at the library or taken home. Children must...

Women's Self Defense seminar Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 232 S Main St, Ottawa, KS

Come learn practical self defense techniques in a safe environment surrounded by other fantastic ladies! $15 per person Bring an item to donate to the Willow domestic violence shelter and save...

The Lone Star Jubilee featuring The Texans, David Little and Duke Mason — Ottawa Memorial Auditorium Ottawa, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 301 S Hickory St, Ottawa, KS

THE LONE STAR JUBILEE with THE TEXANS, DAVID LITTLE, & DUKE MASON Great music including,,, CLASSIC COUNTRY - GOSPEL - QUARTET - OLDIES - PATRIOTIC Don't miss this concert featuring... THE TEXANS ...