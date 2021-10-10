Coming soon: Lake Geneva events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Geneva, WI

(LAKE GENEVA, WI) Live events are lining up on the Lake Geneva calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lake Geneva:

TSR CON

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 330 Broad Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

TSR Con is a nostalgic keep back to the 1970s while war gaming & role playing was at its infancy@ the very first location of Gaming Cons.

Leather & Stone Bracelet Workshop

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 1787 Walworth Street, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Tired of wearing the same old bracelets? Add this lovely leather and stone piece to your wardrobe to make any outfit more special.

Lake Geneva Oktoberfest

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 201 Wrigley Dr, Lake Geneva, WI

As this years outdoor performance season comes to a close, find good fall fun and frolic as Gravity heats up Oktoberfest on the historic lawns of The Baker House - located in beautiful downtown...

Worship Service

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:30 AM

We gather for Worship every Sunday beginning at 10:30 AM in the Sanctuary.

Moonlight Cruise Fundraiser

Lake Geneva, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased here: https://www.glaseducation.org/product/moonlight-fundraiser-ticket/?mc_cid=fa14c26b1f&mc_eid=UNIQID Join us for a night out on the lake and under the...

With Lake Geneva Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

