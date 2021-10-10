What’s up Winnemucca: Local events calendar

(WINNEMUCCA, NV) Winnemucca has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Winnemucca:

Joker and Jester Comedy Tour Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 237 S Bridge St, Winnemucca, NV

Tony Dijamco and Jake Daniels perform live comedy. Seen on Jokers and Jester Comedy Tour- The Movie on Amazon Prime.

Picture Retakes Winnemucca, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 5375 Kluncy Canyon Rd, Winnemucca, NV

• 9-11 graders who didn't have their yearbook/ID picture taken & students who need retakes • Seniors who missed their picture days. • Location: Old Gym Stage • Questions? Contact Mr. Espinola...

Haunted Tour of Winnemucca Winnemucca, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: Bridge Street, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Tour haunted Winnemucca! Tours are guided and will begin at 423 S. Bridge Street and begin every 15 minutes, starting at 6 p.m.