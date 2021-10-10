CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dumas, TX

What’s up Dumas: Local events calendar

 6 days ago

(DUMAS, TX) Dumas has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Dumas:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xTion_0cMz7wg200

Mobile Office in Dumas

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 1220 E 1st St, Dumas, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgUvO_0cMz7wg200

Circus Monster Mash

Dalhart, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Dalhart, TX

All the fun of a traditional circus with our talented acrobats, magic, jugglers, clown, transformer and more with a special Halloween twist! About this event Circus Monster Mash - Where CIRCUS and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1psptD_0cMz7wg200

Farwell JV Football @ Sanford-Fritch

Fritch, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 538 Eagle Blvd, Fritch, TX

The Sanford-Fritch (Fritch, TX) JV football team has a home non-conference game vs. Farwell (TX) on Thursday, October 14 @ 7:30p.

Dumas, TX
