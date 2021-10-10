CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Book Festival to be held online because of COVID

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s statewide book festival will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, with programs planned each weekend from Oct. 30 through Nov. 14.

This year marks the 17th annual free event to celebrate readers and writers.

The festival, which draws tens of thousands of people, usually takes place in and around the Louisiana State Capitol. But its 40 programs and more than 80 authors and presenters are moving online this year.

“While we look forward to the in-person return next year, we are excited to be able to bring the festival to you virtually this year,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees the festival, said in a statement.

A full schedule of programs will be available online later this month at louisianabookfestival.org.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Today in History

On Oct. 17, 1777, British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, New York, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War. In 1919, Radio Corp. of America was chartered. In 1931, mobster Al Capone was convicted in Chicago of income tax evasion. (Sentenced to 11...
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

614K+
Followers
331K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy