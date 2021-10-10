CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

Live events coming up in Eufaula

Eufaula Times
Eufaula Times
 6 days ago

(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Eufaula calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eufaula:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tFcJO_0cMz7uua00

CONFIRMATION CLASSES

Abbeville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 341 Co Rd 92, Abbeville, AL

Confirmation classes begin on October 31st at 9AM each Sunday for 4 weeks. David Tye will teach the classes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XIL4U_0cMz7uua00

EufaulaFest

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 N Randolph Ave, Eufaula, AL

In our 43rd year, EufaulaFest features regional artisans, craftsmen and makers of amazing things who will descend on "the Bluff City" October 9‑10, 2021 under the canopy of live oaks in Eufaula's...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejiLc_0cMz7uua00

Peppermint Pageant

Cuthbert, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 152 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840

A great introduction into the Pageant System ~ Azalea South hosts the Peppermint Pageant this Christmas in southwest Georgia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXSVO_0cMz7uua00

Appalachian Series Day 7 (AL)

Eufaula, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Appalachian Series Day 7 (AL) is a Running race in Eufaula, Alabama consisting of a Half Marathon and Marathon. Out and back (2.184 miles total); paved path along beautiful Lake Guntersville...

Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
