Live events coming up in Eufaula

(EUFAULA, AL) Live events are lining up on the Eufaula calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eufaula:

CONFIRMATION CLASSES Abbeville, AL

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 341 Co Rd 92, Abbeville, AL

Confirmation classes begin on October 31st at 9AM each Sunday for 4 weeks. David Tye will teach the classes.

EufaulaFest Eufaula, AL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 500 N Randolph Ave, Eufaula, AL

In our 43rd year, EufaulaFest features regional artisans, craftsmen and makers of amazing things who will descend on "the Bluff City" October 9‑10, 2021 under the canopy of live oaks in Eufaula's...

Peppermint Pageant Cuthbert, GA

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 152 College St, Cuthbert, GA 39840

A great introduction into the Pageant System ~ Azalea South hosts the Peppermint Pageant this Christmas in southwest Georgia.

Appalachian Series Day 7 (AL) Eufaula, AL

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

The Appalachian Series Day 7 (AL) is a Running race in Eufaula, Alabama consisting of a Half Marathon and Marathon. Out and back (2.184 miles total); paved path along beautiful Lake Guntersville...