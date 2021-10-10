Detroit Lakes calendar: What's coming up

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are coming to Detroit Lakes.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

Detroit Lakes Library to Host Author Lela Atwood Peterson on October 23 Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Learn about the writing process and researching your family genealogy with author Lela Peterson. Lela will share her experiences pinpointing an obscure interest to writing three published books (A...

PRWD Board Meeting Followed by District Tour Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Holmes St W UNIT 201, Detroit Lakes, MN

Regular Monthly Meeting has been moved to 1:00:PM and will be followed by a District Tour of various sites.



Becker County Self Help Clinic Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This clinic is now open to the public, however: social distancing and mask guidelines are still in place. Self Help Clinics provide free help in completing pro se (for yourself) forms. In...

Lakes Area Farmers Market Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337