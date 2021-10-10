CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit Lakes, MN

Detroit Lakes calendar: What's coming up

Detroit Lakes Post
Detroit Lakes Post
 6 days ago

(DETROIT LAKES, MN) Live events are coming to Detroit Lakes.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeqX4_0cMz7t1r00

Detroit Lakes Library to Host Author Lela Atwood Peterson on October 23

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Learn about the writing process and researching your family genealogy with author Lela Peterson. Lela will share her experiences pinpointing an obscure interest to writing three published books (A...

Learn More

Capturing My Story: One Author's Journey Writing Her Family's Story: Featuring Lela Atwood Peterson

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1000 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN

Learn about the writing process and researching your family genealogy with author Lela Peterson! Lela will take you through her journey from pinpointing an obscure interest to writing three...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oBacv_0cMz7t1r00

PRWD Board Meeting Followed by District Tour

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 211 Holmes St W UNIT 201, Detroit Lakes, MN

Regular Monthly Meeting has been moved to 1:00:PM and will be followed by a District Tour of various sites.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAWR0_0cMz7t1r00

Becker County Self Help Clinic

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

This clinic is now open to the public, however: social distancing and mask guidelines are still in place. Self Help Clinics provide free help in completing pro se (for yourself) forms. In...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yKXm_0cMz7t1r00

Lakes Area Farmers Market

Detroit Lakes, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: People St, Detroit Lakes, MN

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 22 - October, 2021Saturday, 10:00am - 1:00pm June 1 - October, 2021Tuesday, 10:00am - 1:00pm Location: People's Park, 1337

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Detroit Lakes, MN
Government
State
Washington State
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St W#A District Tour#Self Help Clinics
Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes Post

Detroit Lakes, MN
48
Followers
283
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Detroit Lakes Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy