Vidalia calendar: Events coming up
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vidalia:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM
Address: 628 W Oglethorpe Ave, Lyons, GA
The Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 607 Aimwell Rd, Vidalia, GA
Participate in our event, "Ladies Bible Study": Tue, Oct 19th 6pm - 8pm.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Address: 114 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA
A one way trick-or-treat trail beginning at City Park on Durden Street and ending at Leader Street. Social distancing and masks are highly suggested. Sanitation stations will be provided along the...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA
LAT at GTC at Southeastern Technical College, 3001 E. First St, Vidalia, GA 30474, Vidalia, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 08:00 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 10:00 pm
