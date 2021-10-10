Vidalia calendar: Events coming up

(VIDALIA, GA) Live events are coming to Vidalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vidalia:

Terrell Academy Varsity Football @ RTCA Lyons, GA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 628 W Oglethorpe Ave, Lyons, GA

The Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

Ladies Bible Study Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 607 Aimwell Rd, Vidalia, GA

Participate in our event, "Ladies Bible Study": Tue, Oct 19th 6pm - 8pm.

Central Georgia Preliminary Pageant Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA



Spooktacular Trail Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA

A one way trick-or-treat trail beginning at City Park on Durden Street and ending at Leader Street. Social distancing and masks are highly suggested. Sanitation stations will be provided along the...

LAT at GTC Vidalia, GA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

