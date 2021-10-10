CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Vidalia calendar: Events coming up

Vidalia News Flash
Vidalia News Flash
 6 days ago

(VIDALIA, GA) Live events are coming to Vidalia.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Vidalia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YoYDt_0cMz7s9800

Terrell Academy Varsity Football @ RTCA

Lyons, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 628 W Oglethorpe Ave, Lyons, GA

The Robert Toombs Christian Academy (Lyons, GA) varsity football team has a home conference game vs. Terrell Academy (Dawson, GA) on Friday, October 29 @ 7:30p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMmhf_0cMz7s9800

Ladies Bible Study

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 607 Aimwell Rd, Vidalia, GA

Participate in our event, "Ladies Bible Study": Tue, Oct 19th 6pm - 8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jG1aC_0cMz7s9800

Central Georgia Preliminary Pageant

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

Explore all upcoming georgia events in Vidalia, find information & tickets for upcoming georgia events happening in Vidalia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AktcJ_0cMz7s9800

Spooktacular Trail

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 114 Jackson St, Vidalia, GA

A one way trick-or-treat trail beginning at City Park on Durden Street and ending at Leader Street. Social distancing and masks are highly suggested. Sanitation stations will be provided along the...

LAT at GTC

Vidalia, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 3001 E 1st St, Vidalia, GA

LAT at GTC at Southeastern Technical College, 3001 E. First St, Vidalia, GA 30474, Vidalia, United States on Thu Oct 14 2021 at 08:00 am to Sat Oct 16 2021 at 10:00 pm

