Pryor, OK

Coming soon: Pryor events

Pryor News Beat
Pryor News Beat
 6 days ago

(PRYOR, OK) Live events are coming to Pryor.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pryor:

Northeast Oklahoma Area Artists Show

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Tweet rect path Share div div div The annual Northeast Oklahoma Area Artists Show sponsored by the Pryor Area Arts and Humanities Council is returning to the Mayes County Cultural Art Center...

2 Day Collector’s Auction – 10/29

Locust Grove, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:01 AM

2 Day Collector's Auction - 10/29 - Welcome to Chupp's Auction Company, where there are good people & great auctions! Contact us today for your auction & real estate needs! (918) 543-6601

Trunks of Treats

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:30 PM

We’ll have trunks with treats, door prizes, games and food! Join us for an evening of fun for the family!

Biweekly Parenting Classes

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 2292 Hwy 69 N, Pryor, OK

Group Class: Open to any woman who is pregnant Fatherhood Class: Open to any current or soon to be father

Pieces of our Lives Quilt Show

Pryor, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 107 S Ora St, Pryor, OK

Over 100 quilts, judged & non-judged categories, vendor mall, demonstrations, opportunity quilt, craft and quilt boutique, door prizes, country store, and a food concession. Fri. & Sat. 9 am-4 pm...

