Jennings, LA

Jennings calendar: What's coming up

Jennings Times
 6 days ago

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are coming to Jennings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jennings:

Bulldog Bunker

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 118 W Plaquemine St, Jennings, LA

Kids of all ages are welcome to join us for games, LEGO building, crafts, stories & More!!

Boos and Booze

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 505 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA

A Halloween DRESS UP fundraiser for The Grand Opera House on Friday, October 29th from 8 till Witching Hour. DJ Skitts. Prizes will be given! Adults only. $20 per person $250 reserved table...

39th Annual Arts in the Park

Crowley, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA

2 day Art and Craft event in conjunction with the International Rice Festival. 10 x 10 booth spaces available for $50.

Bookmoble @ Jennings Alive Fall Festival

Jennings, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Since 1981, annual sidewalk craft show located in historic district, live entertainment, children's art activities, plenty of good festival food, variety of crafts and gifts lining 3 blocks of...

Tuesday Night Dinner Ride Cormier’s Creole Kitchen 303 Main St Gueydan La. 70542

Gueydan, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 303 Main St, Gueydan, LA

Please come join your local Cajun HOG Chapter & Blue Knights family for a dinner ride . As we have for the past 2 years we patronized our locally own restaurant. Meet 6:00pm at Village Station in...

Jennings Times

Jennings, LA
86
Followers
272
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jennings Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

