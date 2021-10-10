Jennings calendar: What's coming up

(JENNINGS, LA) Live events are coming to Jennings.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jennings:

Bulldog Bunker Jennings, LA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Address: 118 W Plaquemine St, Jennings, LA

Kids of all ages are welcome to join us for games, LEGO building, crafts, stories & More!!

Boos and Booze Crowley, LA

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 505 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA

A Halloween DRESS UP fundraiser for The Grand Opera House on Friday, October 29th from 8 till Witching Hour. DJ Skitts. Prizes will be given! Adults only. $20 per person $250 reserved table...

39th Annual Arts in the Park Crowley, LA

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 411 N Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA

2 day Art and Craft event in conjunction with the International Rice Festival. 10 x 10 booth spaces available for $50.

Bookmoble @ Jennings Alive Fall Festival Jennings, LA

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Since 1981, annual sidewalk craft show located in historic district, live entertainment, children's art activities, plenty of good festival food, variety of crafts and gifts lining 3 blocks of...

Tuesday Night Dinner Ride Cormier's Creole Kitchen 303 Main St Gueydan La. 70542 Gueydan, LA

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Address: 303 Main St, Gueydan, LA

Please come join your local Cajun HOG Chapter & Blue Knights family for a dinner ride . As we have for the past 2 years we patronized our locally own restaurant. Meet 6:00pm at Village Station in...