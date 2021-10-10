CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierre, SD

Pierre calendar: Coming events

Pierre Journal
Pierre Journal
 6 days ago

(PIERRE, SD) Live events are lining up on the Pierre calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pierre:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkcbJ_0cMz7pUx00

PIERRE, SD Crystal & Tibetan Singing Bowl Meditation

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 365 S Pierre St, Pierre, SD

No Experience required! Relax and renew your body, mind and spirit with the sacred sounds of the singing bowls. Veronikas sessions are blessed with healing power and intent! Crystal & Tibetan...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gxJ0_0cMz7pUx00

"Read What You Want" book club

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 1000 E Church St, Pierre, SD

Join the Friends of Rawlins Library for the new ''Read What You Want'' book club! Bring whatever you are reading and share with the club. Get new ideas for your next read and learn more about the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nroM4_0cMz7pUx00

October Customer Appreciation and Builder BBQ + Continuing Ed

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 800 E Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD

Join us at Builders FirstSource in Pierre for a free BBQ and drinks thanks to our event sponsor, Boral Versetta Stone. Stop in between 11 AM and 1 PM for burgers and hot dogs plus tasty sides and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZrbC_0cMz7pUx00

South Dakota Athletic Grants

Pierre, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Our mission is to support IACU members throughout their careers. Register now and receive an athletic grant.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZgbT_0cMz7pUx00

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training Program in Pierre

Pierre, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: Business Centre, Pierre, SD 57501

Get LSS Green & Black Belt certified by attending just one class and one exam. Course is developed by internationally accredited instructor.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Government
Reuters

Hollywood film-crew union reaches tentative deal, averting strike

LOS ANGELES, Oct 16 (Reuters) - A union that represents about 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in film and television reached a tentative deal with producers on Saturday, averting a strike that threatened to cause widespread disruption in Hollywood, negotiators said. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), which includes camera...
LABOR ISSUES
CBS News

Venezuela halts talks after Maduro ally's extradition to U.S.

Miami — Venezuela's government said Saturday it would halt negotiations with its opponents in retaliation for the extradition to the U.S. of a close ally of President Nicolás Maduro who prosecutors believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country. Jorge Rodríguez, who has...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Veronikas#Crystal Tibetan#Bbq#Boral Versetta Stone#Sun Oct 10#Iacu#Lss Green Black Belt
Pierre Journal

Pierre Journal

Pierre, SD
38
Followers
280
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pierre Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy