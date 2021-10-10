Ogdensburg calendar: Events coming up

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Live events are coming to Ogdensburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogdensburg:

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series Norwood, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents 2 time Grammy Award winning legendary Louisiana Cajun Band BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet on Sunday, October 24 at 7 pm. Norwood-Norfolk CS...

Kids Halloween Norwood, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Outside event (weather permitting) 1st 100 kids get a gift bag & beverage Music & balloons

Warrior Weekend Norwood, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 530 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, NY 13668

Dinner and a show! Enjoy a pulled pork dinner followed by a walk in the woods where you will experience the "Creatures of The Night"!

Wedding Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 809 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, NY

Wedding at Howie's Bar, 809 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, Ogdensburg, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

Dinner, Drinks, and Dancing at The Bayside Grill Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing at The Bayside Grill on Friday, October 22, 2021 with live music from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard starting at 6 pm. Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard is the...