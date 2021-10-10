CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

Ogdensburg calendar: Events coming up

Ogdensburg Dispatch
Ogdensburg Dispatch
 6 days ago

(OGDENSBURG, NY) Live events are coming to Ogdensburg.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ogdensburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x51HV_0cMz7orS00

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series

Norwood, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 AM

The Norwood Village Green Concert Series presents 2 time Grammy Award winning legendary Louisiana Cajun Band BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet on Sunday, October 24 at 7 pm. Norwood-Norfolk CS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PAWG9_0cMz7orS00

Kids Halloween

Norwood, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Outside event (weather permitting) 1st 100 kids get a gift bag & beverage Music & balloons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346qiH_0cMz7orS00

Warrior Weekend

Norwood, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 530 Austin Ridge Road, Norwood, NY 13668

Dinner and a show! Enjoy a pulled pork dinner followed by a walk in the woods where you will experience the "Creatures of The Night"!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5QMr_0cMz7orS00

Wedding

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 809 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, NY

Wedding at Howie's Bar, 809 New York Ave, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, Ogdensburg, United States on Sat Oct 16 2021 at 02:00 pm to 06:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193Rok_0cMz7orS00

Dinner, Drinks, and Dancing at The Bayside Grill

Ogdensburg, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Enjoy dinner, drinks, and dancing at The Bayside Grill on Friday, October 22, 2021 with live music from Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard starting at 6 pm. Singer-Songwriter Shawn Stoddard is the...

ABOUT

With Ogdensburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

